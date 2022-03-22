Advertisement

Lockdown at Ottawa Co. courthouse lifted after possible threatening call

By Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WNEM) - A courthouse in west Michigan was placed in lockdown after a possible threat of violence was called in.

On March 22 at 10:30 a.m., deputies and Grand Haven police officers responded to the 20th Circuit Court in Grand Haven where the possible threat was phoned in.

During the investigation, the courthouse was placed in a soft lockdown to ensure the safety of the staff and public, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said. As a precautionary measure, a police K-9 was summoned from the Grand Valley Public Safety Department and additional patrol staff were on the scene.

The lockdown was lifted at 1:05 p.m. and business continued as normal at the courthouse. The sheriff’s office determined there is no imminent danger to anyone at the courthouse and nothing suspicious was found during a search of the facility.

The source of the threat is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or visit mosotips.com.

