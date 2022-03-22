Michigan voters can now update their registrations online

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michiganders can update their voter registration with new tools from the state’s bureau of elections.

Voters can go online to check and update their registration as necessary. The Michigan Bureau of Elections also sends mailers to the addresses of voters who may have moved and voters can now respond to those mailers by verifying, canceling or updating their registration.

If no response is received, federal law states the registration remains inactive for at least two statewide election cycles before it can be canceled.

“Michigan’s voter registration list is more accurate than ever before thanks to the work we’ve done in recent years to ensure accessible elections with secure list-maintenance protocols,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said.

Voters are encouraged to check their registration status ahead of elections. Voters whose registrations have been marked inactive can still vote, according to Benson.

Voters whose registrations have been canceled can re-register online up to 15 days before an election, and in-person at their local clerk’s office through Election Day.

