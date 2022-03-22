Midweek rainy stretch arrives late today into Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Monday’s rain was the primer for what will be a rainy stretch in the middle of this week. That rain will begin this evening, though today could still see a few spotty showers. Once the rain picks up, it lasts through the overnight, then in an on-and-off fashion through Wednesday and into Thursday.

Today

This morning temperatures are running right around freezing. This could pose a few slick spots in the Thumb and on the north shore of the Saginaw Bay where we saw some snowfall yesterday evening. Any slick spots will be short-lived as temperatures rise back up above freezing through the morning. The wind is light around Mid-Michigan, but still out of the east keeping the region cooler as a whole. The easterly wind today will persist around 5 to 15 mph, keeping the immediate shoreline slightly cooler, but 40s will still reside inland by this afternoon.

Highs Tuesday (WNEM)

Through the day, skies will stay cloudy and a few spotty showers are possible, but the bulk of the rain with the incoming storm system will pick up around 7 to 8 PM. If you have any outdoor activities or if you’re out doing any shopping and want to stay dry, it’ll be best to do it before sundown!

Evening Planner (WNEM)

Tonight

That rain will continue to grow farther north through the overnight hours and reach up past the Tri-Cities and into our northern counties near midnight. Rainfall will be persistent through the overnight hours, though there will be some occasional breaks. Depending on how far we cool off in our northern row of counties, a brief window of freezing rain is possible (only about 2 to 3 hours). This will be short-lived as temperatures rise back above freezing through the morning. The places with the best chance of seeing this are Rose City, West Branch, Hale, and Whittemore.

Tuesday Night Rain & Possible Freezing Rain (WNEM)

The breeze will also pick up tonight. The wind will pick up speed to 10 to 20 mph out of the east, while gusts could easily exceed 30 to 35 mph. As you’re heading out the door Wednesday morning, conditions will be wet and breezy.

Wind Gusts Tonight (WNEM)

Wednesday & Thursday

That rain continues through the morning but the dry slot of this storm system appears to move in around midday. That will cause some larger pauses in the rain, but the clouds will hang on.

Wednesday Morning Rain (WNEM)

With some of the warmth moving in from the south and the correct wind dynamics, a few thunderstorms could crop-up. Severe weather is not expected, but any thunderstorms would bring a few rumbles of thunder and some locally heavier downpours. Any thunderstorm development will be focused on the afternoon.

Wednesday Afternoon Thunderstorms (WNEM)

More showers will continue into Wednesday evening and parts of Thursday, but winding down through Thursday. Rainfall totals will check in at a decent amount over the Tuesday evening through Thursday morning timeframe: between 0.75″ and 1.25″.

Rainfall Through Thursday Morning (WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.