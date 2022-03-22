NB lane closed on Independence Bridge for repairs

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM)- The Bay City Department of Public Works closed the righthand northbound lane on Independence Bridge for an expansion joint repair on Tuesday.

The closure is temporary while the problem is being fixed. The left-hand northbound lane is still open.

The repair could take multiple days, the city said.

The Liberty Bridge is also closed for the time being.

The other options for drivers to cross Saginaw River are the Lafayette Bridge and the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

