NB lane closed on Independence Bridge for repairs

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(WNEM)
By James Paxson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM)- The Bay City Department of Public Works closed the righthand northbound lane on Independence Bridge for an expansion joint repair on Tuesday.

The closure is temporary while the problem is being fixed. The left-hand northbound lane is still open.

The repair could take multiple days, the city said.

The Liberty Bridge is also closed for the time being.

The other options for drivers to cross Saginaw River are the Lafayette Bridge and the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

