Rain moves in for a few days, mix possible north late tonight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Clouds have moved in and temperatures have cooled down a bit for the second day of the workweek. Beyond some spotty showers, we have stayed dry in most areas.

That changes as we go into the late evening hours tonight, with rain becoming widespread over the area into Wednesday morning. Some of our northern areas will have a chance at a period of freezing rain and snow, which will be worth watching for the morning commute tomorrow.

This Evening & Overnight

Rain chances will increase from southwest to northeast as the evening goes along. Things are expected to pick up pretty quickly after 7-8 PM, with rain becoming widespread over the area during the overnight.

With temperatures running a bit cooler in our northern areas (Alcona, Iosco, Ogemaw, Roscommon) as rain moves in, a period of freezing rain, which could include some snow also, is possible into the Wednesday morning commute. Although areas in Arenac, Clare, and Gladwin counties should keep an eye on temps being close by, areas south of the advisory are expected to remain above freezing overnight.

While rain moves in for most, we'll need to keep an eye on our northern counties tonight where a period of freezing rain or snow are possible. (WNEM)

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for those counties from 2 AM to 2 PM on Wednesday. The advisory accounts for ice amounts up to 0.20″ and snow up to 1″. Not everyone will see that much ice or snow, but it represents a top-end value. As we know, even a bit of ice can make things slick, so just be careful.

Projected overnight lows for Mid-Michigan tonight. (WNEM)

Overnight lows will range from the low 30s to upper 30s from north to south. Winds will pick up tonight out of the east or east southeast, running about 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts near 30-35 miles per hour.

Wednesday - Thursday

Showers will likely let up at times on Wednesday morning, but rain chances won’t be ending for the day. Expect off and on showers to continue right through the evening hours under cloudy skies. Some thunder will also be possible at times.

Projected high temperatures on Wednesday. (WNEM)

Highs should warm into the upper 30s to low 50s from north to south, and signs are pointing to our northern areas above freezing by lunchtime. Winds will remain blustery out of the east southeast around 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts near 30 to 35 miles per hour.

It’s worth noting that portions of Genesee and Shiawassee counties are included in a Marginal Risk (isolated chance) for severe weather, however that threat is greater to our south. If strong storms do develop, strong winds and hail would be the threats.

Showers will continue into Wednesday night and Thursday, although the intensity is expected to let up a bit on Thursday. Highs on Thursday should remain in the 40s, keeping rain the primary form of precipitation. As cool air settles in Thursday night, some snow may mix in with some of the rain showers. However, any accumulation would be minor.

Rainfall amounts through 7 AM Friday morning are generally expected to fall between 1″ to 2″.

Projected rainfall amounts from Tuesday evening through 7 AM on Friday. (WNEM)

