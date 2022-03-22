State parks struggling to find staff for summer

Mich. (WNEM)- Michigan state parks are struggling with the same staffing issues as the rest of the country as they are headed into their busiest months of the year.

What was once a classic summer job - working at a state or local park - is now less attractive to some workers.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking to fill more than 1,000 jobs this summer. Since the pandemic started, it has been a struggle.

“During the covid year we had some problems cause some of the folks didn’t wanna come to work during that period, but that’s, we hope that’ll start to change now that things have calmed down a bit on the covid front,” said Ron Olson, parks and recreation chief for the DNR.

Olson said state parks saw more than 35 million visitors last year, a 30 percent jump. At times, they also had a 30 percent decrease in staffing.

“People would stay out and maybe travel and stay longer because they could conduct their work remotely and they are a lot of, prior to the school’s returning students to school, they could, kids could conduct their school activities from afar,” Olson said.

This year, the DNR is making exceptions to who they hire.

“But we have opened up in certain areas the possibility of a 16- and 17-year-old to work. But they have, there’s limited things that they, they can’t drive motor vehicles and some things like that,” Olson said.

They are also trying to provide summer housing for people working in more remote parks.

“Some of workers working overtime and doing other things. We, we even contracted out some operational things like cleaning and different things like that that we just didn’t have the employees to fill the jobs to do,” Olson said.

Another issue they are having is pay. New hires start at just over $10 an hour, less than a lot of local jobs nowadays.

Olson said his department is asking for an increase in their pay structure for the 2023 budget, but right now, they have to make do.

