Teen reported missing from Flint
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Kevin Tyler Nichols Jr., 16, was reported missing from Flint.
The teen, also known as “KJ”, was last seen March 10 in the 3200 block of Kirkwood Lane about 2 p.m. He was last seen wearing a hunter green jacket. He is 5′7″, 150 pounds, has hazel eyes and black hair.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Flint Police Officer Williams at 810-237-6821 or call 911.
