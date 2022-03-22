Advertisement

Judge appoints independent counsel for parents of Oxford school shooting suspect

Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, appear in court for a preliminary examination on involuntary manslaughter charges in Rochester Hills, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PONTIAC, Mich. (WNEM) - An Oakland County judge has appointed an independent counsel for the parents of the Oxford High School shooting suspect.

James and Jennifer Crumbley appeared before Judge Cheryl A. Matthews for a pretrial hearing on March 22 at 10 a.m. Both parents are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

During the hearing, Matthews stated she was very concerned about a conflict of interest and said an independent counsel will advise each defendant about conflict of interest with joint representation.

The independent counsel will visit each of the defendants in the next two weeks, according to Matthews.

The case of Ethan Crumbley, the suspect of the Oxford High School shooting that left four students dead and injured seven other people, will be reviewed on March 24 at 9 a.m. He’s facing 24 charges including terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm.

