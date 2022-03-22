Whitmer announces $1K grants, resources for childcare professionals

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the launch of the second round of the Child Care Stabilization Grant program.

The program will distribute $365 million so full-time childcare professionals can get a $1,000 retention bonus and keep childcare programs open.

“I remember how valuable any bit of childcare was when my girls were young. Today, I’m fighting to make sure every family has access to quality, affordable childcare that meets their needs,” Whitmer said. “That starts with making sure our local childcare businesses can stay open and pay their staff a living wage. I’m proud that we are getting things done for young Michiganders, childcare professionals, and small businesses. With this investment, we will continue growing Michigan’s economy and making our communities stronger.”

There are more than 8,000 licensed childcare programs in the state.

“I live in a rural area with only three licensed childcare programs. My children are older teens and I’ve thought about closing my daycare because financially I can make more money almost anywhere,” said Jennifer Lundquist, owner of a home-based childcare program in Nashville, Michigan. “With prices rising on everything and so many job options. Receiving this grant allowed me to keep tuition low for families and save money to keep the daycare open, when families in our community have very few options.”

In January, the first round of funding distributed bonuses to 38,000 childcare professionals.

The governor’s office said the grants saved small businesses and kept families working.

“The childcare grant funds have improved my daycare by allowing me to be able give my employees extra pay that I didn’t have to give to them. It helped me buy more toys and supplies, and fix things in my daycare. It allowed me to do a lot of repairs that needed to be done and helped to provide a safer environment for the children that attend,” said Felicia Caver Davis, owner and operator of Little Bubbles Daycare in Detroit. “This grant helped me out tremendously! And I thank you all so much for the help. I’m looking forward to applying for the next grant so that I can do even more for my daycare!”

The non-competitive grant awarded to licensed centers, group homes, family homes, and tribal childcare providers can be used to support operational expenses.

