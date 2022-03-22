Woman accused of threatening health officials pleads no contest

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM)- A Grand Blanc Township woman accused of threatening to kill Genesee County health officials has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge, according to court documents.

Helaina Burt pleaded no contest to malicious use of service provided by a telecommunications service provider. The charge stems from an incident in August 2021.

As part of Burt’s plea, prosecutors dismissed two other charges against her.

She is scheduled to be sentenced June 21 at 9 a.m.

Burt is accused of making death threats against Genesee County Health Officer Pamela Hackert and Deputy Health Officer Kayleigh Blaney over the department’s mask ordinance for K-sixth grade students that was in place at the time.

