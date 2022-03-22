Woman in deadly shooting of Flint security guard to be released on house arrest, tether

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman charged in the deadly shooting of a Family Dollar security guard will be released on a $75,000 personal recognizance bond with a tether and house arrest.

Genesee County Judge Brian Pickell granted a motion for Brya Bishop’s bond during a pretrial hearing on Monday, March 21. She is charged with tampering with evidence, lying to an officer and accessory after the fact to a felony.

Bishop’s three other co-defendants, Ramonyea Bishop, Larry Teague Jr. and Sharmel Teague, are being held at the Genesee County Jail. Ramonyea Bishop is charged with first-degree premeditated homicide, felony firearms and carrying concealed weapons. Larry Teague and Sharmel Teague are charged with first-degree premeditated homicide.

The four suspects are charged in the 2020 deadly shooting of a Family Dollar security, Calvin Munerlyn, who was shot following a fight he got into with Sharmel Teague because he asked her daughter to leave the store for not wearing a mask, according to police.

Prosecutors said Sharmel Teague spat on Munerlyn and got in some kind of altercation with him. Sharmel Teague and her daughter picked up the husband and son to seek revenge, leading to Ramonyea Bishop coming back to the store and killing Munerlyn, police said.

The four defendants do not have a court date scheduled for their jury trial at this time.

