Allegiant Air cancels 22 flights to and from Flint in last three weeks

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM)- In the first three weeks of March, Allegiant Air has canceled 22 of its 245 flights in and out of Flint Bishop International Airport.

“A labor shortage is currently affecting the entire commercial aviation industry and Allegiant is no exception,” said Sonya Padgett with Allegiant Media Relations. “As a result, we have had to cancel some flights or reduce the frequency of some routes in our network.”

On Sunday, March 20, 2022, the most recent day for which data is available, FlightAware reported 33% (175) of Allegiant Air’s flights across the country were delayed and 10% (57) of its flights were canceled.

“We are very sorry to those customers who have been inconvenienced; we hate to cancel flights and hope that this labor shortage is a temporary issue,” said Padgett.

Bishop International Airport has had a total of 521 flights so far in March. It says 96% of its flights have taken off and arrived on time.

“We hate to see any of our passengers inconvenienced and we know how difficult it can be,” said Bishop International Airport Marketing Director Autumn MacClaren. “We hope they bear with us.”

Allegiant flies to more than ten destinations out of Flint with the majority of those being popular spring break destinations in Florida.

Allegiant describes its mission as making leisure travel affordable and convenient.

The airline doesn’t offer daily flights out of Flint to all its destinations. If a flight from Flint to Fort Lauderdale, Florida is canceled on a Saturday, the next available Allegiant flight out of Flint isn’t available until the following Wednesday.

“Passengers who are impacted will be reaccommodated to other flights or receive a refund,” Padgett said. “We are very sorry to those customers who have been inconvenienced.”

Flint became a new base for Allegiant Air in February. It plans to generate a $77 million investment with this expansion.

“We hope the community continues to support the airport and Allegiant,” said MacClaren. “We’ve already seen so many great economic impacts from it.”

Despite Allegiant citing labor shortages for its cancellations, its website has one job opening posted in Flint. The position is for a maintenance technician and the company is offering a $10,000 signing bonus.

“We are offering extra incentives to attract and retain employees, including offering higher wages, bonuses, work schedule flexibility and more,” said Padgett.

To see all job openings at Allegiant, go to: https://www.allegiantair.jobs/see-all-jobs/.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.