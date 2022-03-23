Congressmen get extension for Midland Center of the Arts to apply for federal assistance following flood damage

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM)- The Midland Center for the Arts will have extra time to apply for federal assistance to repair flood damage caused by the Edenville and Sanford Dams failing.

Congressmen Dan Kildee and John Moolenaar worked to get a Major Disaster Declaration for Midland and Saginaw Counties after the 2020 dam failures. This allowed the Midland Center for the Arts to be eligible to apply for the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance program.

Due to the COVID-19 impact on staffing and operations at multiple agencies, the center for the arts did not have all the requirements from the government to complete their application. Both congressmen worked to make sure they would not be penalized for those impacts.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency extended the application deadline until Jan. 8, 2023.

“The Midland Center for the Arts is a critical cultural institution in our community. In Congress, I’m working to ensure it is eligible for federal assistance to recover from recent flooding. I will continue to work to bring federal resources back home to mid-Michigan to help with Midland County’s flood recovery efforts,” Kildee said.

“I am grateful FEMA has granted an extension to the Midland Center for the Arts to help with its ongoing recovery from the flooding in 2020. I have led the efforts to bring rebuilding and relief funding to the region for homeowners, small businesses, and local governments, and that work continues every day,” Moolenaar said.

“This 428 extension with FEMA will allow us the greatest flexibility in moving forward with flood repair and mitigation for all Center facilities,” said Jon Loos, Midland Center for the Arts chief operating officer. “We are incredibly grateful to Congressman Kildee, Congressman Moolenaar and their staff for assisting us in obtaining the time we need to move forward with our planning process.”

Kildee and Mooleanaar have secured about $1 million for Sanford and more than $25 million in federal money for the repair of federal highways, roads and bridges affected by the dam failures.

