Flint Transportation Director leaving for road commission opportunity

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Transportation Director John Daly is moving on from the Vehicle City.

During his time in the Flint Department of Public Works, Daly helped stabilize and complete major transportation projects, according to a statement by Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

Neeley stated Daly will “head back to his county road commission roots.” The Lapeer County Board of Road Commissions will be reviewing Daly as a candidate for the road commission’s managing director during a meeting.

“The great work in the Department of Transportation will continue as we make the City’s road infrastructure a priority,” Neeley stated. “As mayor, I appreciated the work that John did for the residents of Flint. I wish him and his family well on this next journey.”

Daly’s last day as Flint’s transportation director will be April 2.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.