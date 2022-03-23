Humane Society of Midland Co. rescues 42 puppies from south Texas

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - In celebration of National Puppy Day, the Humane Society of Midland County partnered with the Bissell Pet Foundation to rescue 42 puppies from south Texas.

“We are neck deep in puppy kisses and lots of poop right now,” the society said in a Facebook post.

The puppies arrived Tuesday, and are settling in.

The society said the puppies will be available for adoption starting at noon Wednesday. Adoptions will be first come, first serve. There will be no holds of any kind.

Adopters must fill out an application on site and are subject to approval. Breeds and breed mixes cannot be guaranteed.

The society says the pups range from Lab mixes, Shepherd mixes, Basset and Beagle mixes and small and medium breed mixes.

Adoption fees range from $250 to $300 and include spay and neuter, vaccinations, deworming, flea prevention and microchips.

