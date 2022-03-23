Advertisement

Lake Fenton student arrested for social media threat

Source: MGN
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) -A 15-year-old Lake Fenton student is in custody after allegedly posting a threat on Snapchat.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the post showed some rifles with a caption “don’t come to school tomorrow.”

Swanson said the student was immediately taken into custody on Tuesday. The student said it was a joke, but Swanson said all incidents are taken very seriously.

The student’s locker and home were searched by investigators. Rifles that were taken from the home did not belong to the student, but the student’s parents, Swanson said.

The school was put into secure mode.

Swanson said the superintendent sent out a mass voicemail to parents to let them know what happened.

The student is expected to be charged Wednesday.

Swanson said more than 22 kids have faced charges in Genesee County for school threats.

