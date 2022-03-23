Midland mayor highlights getting back on track in State of City

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM)- Midland has a long road to recovery from floods and a pandemic.

The city’s mayor outlined in her State of the City Address the work that has happened and what still needs to be done.

Mayor Maureen Donker emphasized Midland trying to get back on track during her address.

“But if you think about, the pandemic and the flood dramatically changed everything we do. Not just our processes and our practices, but how we think and act and feel and see each other,” Donker said.

Her main issue right now is staffing.

“Beginning last year and continuing this year, we have been thoroughly reviewing our operations. Now while some findings have allowed us to shave costs, others have shown that we are falling behind in staffing needs,” Donker said.

Councilwoman Pam Hall agreed with Donker.

“We had some staff move and take other jobs, and those are hard to replace, and she explained that and that is, that is the case. Those jobs are hard, and other cities are looking for those same people, so we have to compete for those people.”

Hall said the staffing issues were especially visible over the last two years.

“People that we had left, some people were retiring, and you know others were just... They needed more people. And especially during an emergency situation,” Hall said.

The mayor also focused on the city’s flood recovery.

“City facilities sustained over seven million dollars in damages. The hardest hit were riverside, the library, and the golf course. At riverside, we have completed the renovation of the dining room and we hope to have the lower level completed this summer for residents to move in,” Donker said.

Donker said they are improving infrastructure to handle future floods, and many of the buildings that were closed are opening this year.

