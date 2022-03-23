Rain continues through Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a soggy day already in Mid-Michigan, but don’t expect things to dry out completely anytime soon. A stubborn area of low pressure will continue to move slowly to the northeast over the next few days, keeping showers in our forecast through tomorrow.

Rainfall amounts should be a bit lighter on Thursday, but still keep an eye out for any areas of standing water or if you have a traditionally leaky portion of your home, be sure to keep an eye on that as well.

This Evening & Overnight

Although there are some holes in the shower coverage, if you’re headed out to any after school activities or running any errands, take the umbrella to be on the safe side. On and off showers will stick around through this evening and overnight, although the coverage should diminish a bit during the overnight.

Any thunderstorms tonight are expected to remain below severe limits, but could produce some gusty sub-severe winds, and small hail.

Low Temperatures Thursday Morning (WNEM)

With overnight lows expected to stay well above freezing for most, rain should be the primary form of precipitation late tonight. Those who fall a little bit closer to freezing could see some occasional snowflakes mix in, but no significant snow is expected.

Thursday

Scattered showers continue on Thursday, but should be a bit lighter than Wednesday. (WNEM)

Simply put, showers will be possible through the entire day on Thursday as the area of low pressure moves right over the state. Some occasional breaks are possible, just like today, but still keep the umbrella or rain breaker close by through the day as you’ll probably need it at some point.

High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 40s on Thursday, which will keep any wet weather rain during the day. However, as a cold front passes by and cold air moves in on the backside of our system, some snow will become possible late Thursday evening. No significant accumulation is expected.

Projected rainfall totals from 7 AM Thursday to 7 AM Friday. (WNEM)

Additional rainfall on Thursday will generally fall between 0.10″ to 0.60″.

Winds on Thursday will be primarily out of the southwesterly direction, around 5 to 15 miles per hour sustained, with gusts near 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.