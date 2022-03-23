Rain, mixing, wind, and thunderstorms for mid-week

Meteorologist John Gross has your First Warn 5 Forecast.

SAGINAW, MI. (WNEM) - We’re expecting another soggy few days ahead. Rain, mixed precipitation, wind, and even some strong thunderstorms will be on the table over the next few days.

Due to the excess rainfall, minor flooding concern will also be on the table.

A slightly cooler pattern is shaping up for the upcoming weekend too.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for several Mid-Michigan counties this morning.

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Rifle River in Arenac county until further notice.

Get the latest information on your area right here!

Today & Tonight (Wednesday)

We’re expecting widespread rain across the region for most of the morning hours. Some mixed precipitation with the tip of the Thumb and into areas within Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco, and Alcona counties will stand the best chances to see any frozen precipitation this morning.

A dusting to 1″ of snow and a light glaze of ice looks to be the worst of it for any accumulations. Any frozen accumulations from the morning should start the melting process going into the afternoon.

Highs later today will be a mixed bag of upper 30s north, with 40s near 50 farther south. Winds will be on the stronger side from the SE around 10-20 mph sustained. Gusts reaching 35-40 mph at times.

We can expect a few breaks from the rain closer to lunchtime into the early afternoon. Still some scattered showers will hold possible for this time frame. If we can manage any peeks of sun during this time, we’ll look at a slightly greater chance for a few stronger thunderstorms to develop into the later afternoon and evening hours.

The main threats from any thunderstorm activity will be heavy downpours, damaging winds, and larger hail near 1″ possible. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. Any greater tornado threat is expected to stay just south of the region.

Scattered showers will be likely still into the overnight hours. Some more mixed precipitation north of the Bay will stay possible into Thursday morning. Lows tonight will drop back into the 30s near 40.

Thursday & Friday

We are still anticipating some scattered showers throughout the day due to the storm system itself moving slower to the east, meaning we will still be influenced by it.

Highs for Thursday will be similar to Wednesday, back into the 40s for many by the afternoon. Winds staying breezy from the SW around 10-15 mph; gusts near 20 mph.

Colder air by the evening hours could change over precipitation types to a mix and even some snow showers going into Thursday night. Any accumulations look to be minor.

Lows Thursday drop back into the 30s and even some 20s possible north.

Friday could still have some lingering rain/snow showers, especially for the morning hours. Should begin to start drying out by the afternoon. Temperatures Friday still back in the 40s.

Weekend Outlook

Another system will be possible especially for Saturday delivering a few more rain/snow showers. Sunday is looking like more of a drier dry with variably cloudy skies.

Highs for the weekend into next week will be a touch cooler, in the 30s near 40. Overnight lows could drop back into the 20s.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.