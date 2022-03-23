Board of Commissioners urges state legislature to amend Mi Auto Insurance Reform Act

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM)- A local community is pushing back against the state’s No Fault Auto Insurance Reform Act.

At a meeting Tuesday, the Saginaw Board of Commissioners joined several other counties in calling on state legislature to reform the bill. The board passed Resolution 2022-5 to urge state legislature to amend the Michigan Auto Insurance Reform Act to address a reimbursement cap for auto accident victims. Currently, the law limits what hospitals, residential care facilities, and home providers can charge car insurers for care.

Saginaw County Commissioners added their voices to numerous other counties calling for changes to Michigan’s No Fault Auto Insurance Reform Act.

“It’s been a nightmare that we seemingly can’t wake up from,” said Brian Harrison, Executive Director of Therapy Services of AdvisaCare Companies.

The law took effect last year after its passage in 2019. It curbed or cut what hospitals, residential care facilities and home providers can charge car insurers for care.

“Providers are only now entitled to 55 percent of what they charged in 2019,” Harrison said.

AdvisaCare Companies has home care facilities across the state. Harrison said the cuts have caused problems that go beyond dollars.

April Richardson is a scheduling coordinator for AdvisaCare Home Care in Saginaw.

“We’re struggling with staffing, just like everyone else, but being that we’re being reimbursed such a low rate, those staff can go other places and make a lot more money,” Richardson said.

Richardson said staffing inconsistencies disrupt the continuity of care for their clients.

“It’s hard. It is. It’s really hard. I take it personally, if this was my family member or my loved one, how would I want them cared for?” Richardson said.

Many no-fault auto clients need a high level of care.

“I couldn’t imagine leaving someone alone to fend for themselves who cannot care for themselves,” Richardson said.

The legislation has led to the shutdown of many health care facilities and AdvisaCare is not accepting new patients.

Harrison said the board’s approval Tuesday validates the concerns of affected families. He said the fight will go on until the law changes.

“We’re staying in it. Until we just can’t anymore,” Harrison said.

