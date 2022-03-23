Sheriff: Multiple schools see uptick in threats

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Several schools in Genesee County saw an uptick in threats on Tuesday, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

One district received multiple threats, Swanson said, adding the suspects ranged from a 5th grader to high schoolers.

One threat included a drawing of a person stabbing other people, Swanson said.

A complaint at Byron Area Schools turned out to be an issue where a student in Lake Fenton allegedly sent a threat on Snapchat, Swanson said.

The sheriff’s office obtained a full admission from the student, and the student said the threat was a joke, Swanson said.

“It’s not a joke, and we don’t treat it as a joke,” Swanson said.

Following the Oxford High School shooting, Swanson said there have been many reports of threats toward schools across the state, and he is encouraging residents to continue making reports.

“We are one team working to protect the schools,” Swanson said. “If you have information, don’t wait. We don’t take anything for granted.”

