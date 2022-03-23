Statewide tornado drill scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m.

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michiganders should be aware of a statewide tornado drill at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23.

The Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division wants residents to take part in the voluntary drill this afternoon. Businesses, organizations, families and individuals are encouraged to engage in the statewide preparedness activity but are not required to do so.

During the drill, residents will see or hear alerts on National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios, TV and radio stations.

Not all communities will be participating in the drill, such as Lapeer County.

“Last summer in Michigan, we saw the devastating impacts of severe weather, from flooding to tornadoes and straight-line winds,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Taking steps to prepare now can protect your home, your family and your pets. We ask that all Michiganders do their part to keep our communities safe.”

The average lead time for tornadoes to develop is 10 to 15 minutes, which means residents need to be ready to react quickly when a warning is issued.

To be ready for a tornado:

Know the difference: Tornado Watch means conditions exist for a tornado to develop. Tornado Warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

Know the signs of an approaching tornado: dark, often greenish sky, large hail, a large, dark low-lying cloud, and loud roar, like a freight train.

Develop an emergency preparedness kit with essential items such as a three-day supply of water and food, a NOAA Weather Radio, important family documents and items that satisfy unique family needs.

Conduct regular tornado drills. Make sure each household member knows where to go and what to do in the event of a tornado.

Stay tuned to commercial radio or television broadcasts for news on changing weather conditions or approaching storms.

Severe Weather Awareness Week started on March 20 and will end on March 26. The First Warn 5 team has been offering safety throughout the week, which you can watch on WNEM TV5′s YouTube channel.

