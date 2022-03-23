Work continues on new Saginaw Co. Animal Care & Control facility

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Construction work on the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control’s new facility is making more progress.

All underground utility work including water main, sanitary, storm sewer piping has been completed for a parking lot, according to the animal shelter.

Work continued again on March 7 after crews had to wait on the delivery of materials. This work includes finishing the remaining concrete foundations, starting load-bearing masonry walls, underground plumbing, and underground electrical work and concrete floors.

The SCACC said steel will be arriving on-site in April and hopes to move in by December.

