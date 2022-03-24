Advertisement

Bills introduced to allow more time for sexual assault survivors to come forward

By Elisse Ramey and James Paxson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Mich. (WNEM)- A bipartisan push to allow more time for sexual assault survivors to come forward and make civil claims.

Three bills were introduced this week by state lawmakers would extend the statute of limitations in Michigan.

“Under the proposed legislation survivors would be able to file a claim against their abuser until their 48th birthday,” said Representative Julie Brixie.

Survivors would be able to file a claim whichever is later between until their 48th birthday, 10 years after the date of the sexual assault or seven years after discovering they were abused.

One of the co-sponsors, Brixie said now victims only have until age 28 to file a claim. She said something called “delayed disclosure” highlights the importance of this.

Robert Anderson, the late University of Michigan sports doctor, is suspected of abusing thousands of student-athletes.

Many waited for years before telling others. The average age of disclosure is 52.

“If the sexual assault resulted in a conviction for criminal sexual conduct, then there would be no time limit to file a claim,” Brixie said.

The legislation also would provide a two-year “revival” window for survivors whose cases had fallen outside the statute of limitations.

The bills have been referred to committee.

