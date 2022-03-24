Cash reward offered for information on suspect in shooting death of 7-year-old

PONTIAC, Mich. (WNEM) - The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a Pontiac teenager who is accused of driving the car used in a gang-related shooting that left a 7-year-old girl dead.

JaJuan Calvin McDonald, 17, of Pontiac, is wanted for first-degree murder in Friday’s shooting death of 7-year-old Ariah Jackson.

Ariah was returning from school with her mother when she suffered a deadly gunshot wound to the head, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened about 4:50 p.m. near the intersection of Paddock and Wilson.

Ariah’s mother told investigators she was waiting at the bus stop for her two children and two nieces when she noticed an orange SUV with two males inside drive past her, the sheriff’s office said. The mother picked up the children and headed home.

As she pulled into the driveway of her residence, she noticed an orange vehicle approaching and then multiple shots were fired at her vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle was a late model orange Chevrolet Blazer that was occupied by McDonald and another male, the sheriff’s office said.

The passenger hung out the window and fired eight shots, the sheriff’s office said, adding Ariah was hit in the back of the head.

Ariah was taken to the hospital where she died a short time later. Her mother, 30-years-old, suffered a grazing wound to the head.

Three other girls, ages 6, 7, and 11, were in the car at the time of the shooting but were not injured, the sheriff’s office said.

A reward of up to $10,000 has been offered for information leading to McDonald’s arrest. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The suspected gunman was arrested Wednesday night in Troy. He is expected to be charged with multiple felonies including first-degree murder.

“I am proud of our team and grateful for the assistance of ATF agents as they worked seamlessly to quickly identify the suspects in this horrific and senseless murder of an innocent child,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “The wrong people are afraid in our community. We must make those that carry and use weapons illegally and perpetrate this violence the ones that are fearful of the certainty of long prison time. Children coming home from school should never be afraid. These suspects must be held accountable.”

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, McDonald is facing four counts of assault with intent to murder, and four counts of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony. He is being charged as an adult.

