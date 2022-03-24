‘Celebrity’ basketball game raising money for London Strong Foundation

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM)- This weekend, residents can enjoy a “celebrity all-star” basketball game to support the London Strong Foundation.

The London Strong Foundation was founded after 10-year-old London Eisenbeis died at a water park in 2018 from a rare heart condition that put her heart into abnormal rhythm before suffering cardiac arrest.

The game is Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m. inside Michigan Lutheran Seminary and will help raise money and awareness for these rare heart conditions to avoid another possible tragedy.

“To honor her, her family started this foundation to raise awareness about getting your heart checked out and to provide AEDs for local businesses and organizations,” said Michael Priebe, commissioner of Tri-City, which is organizing the event.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Anyone 5 and under gets in for free.

TV5′s Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick and Anchor Meg McLeod will be playing in the game, along with former TV5 meteorologist Kylee Miller and other local celebrities.

For more information on tickets click here.

