Flint Bishop installs fast charging electric vehicle stations

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Bishop International Airport added fast charging electric vehicle stations through a partnership with Consumers Energy.

The airport installed two DC charging stations in the terminal lot which can charge an electric vehicle much faster than in-home electric vehicle chargers, Bishop said. Most vehicles can get an 80 percent charge in half an hour and a 100 percent charge in 90 minutes or less.

“Electric vehicles are vital to a clean energy future and we’re always seeking new opportunities to help our state at the forefront of a clean energy economy,” said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint Bishop Airport. “The new chargers will help build our local EV infrastructure and pave the way for a clean future.”

Bishop stated the fast chargers will also help with the electrification of ride share services, electric vehicle rental options and electric vehicle owners picking up friends or family.

“Consumers Energy is excited to partner with Flint Bishop Airport as we power Michigan on the road to 1 million electric vehicles,” said Sarah Nielsen, Consumers Energy’s executive director for electric vehicle programs. “Fast charging locations like this make EV driving even more convenient for Michiganders, not only as they drive across our state but as they travel the country from Flint.”

