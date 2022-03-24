Guns, narcotics seized from home after man injured in Saginaw shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities seized multiple guns and a quantity of narcotics following a shooting in the city of Saginaw that injured one man.

Officers from the Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 2700 Capehart Drive in Saginaw about 7:50 p.m. on March 23.

The preliminary investigation shows that a residence sustained numerous bullet holes. Several males between 16 and 20 years old were inside.

A 19-year-old man from Saginaw suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.

MSP Major Case Unit (MCU) detectives responded and served a search warrant at the residence. Officers seized 10 guns including AK and AR-style rifles, several pistols, high-capacity magazines along with $1,000 cash and a quantity of narcotics.

“The partnership between Saginaw Police Department and the Michigan State Police continue to make an impact on violent crime in the city of Saginaw,” Michigan State Police said in a press release. “This incident is an excellent example of the cooperation between agencies responsible for protecting Saginaw’s residents.”

Saginaw MCU detectives are asking anyone with more information about this or any violent crime to call the Saginaw Major Unit at 989-759-1289. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

