Heavy rainfall causing higher water levels in Midland, Gladwin Co. lakes

MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Recent heavy rainfall is causing higher water levels for lakes in Midland and Gladwin counties.

The Four Lakes Task Force (FLTF) said the water is expected to continue to rise throughout the day. Residents in the area of Radvo Drive directly below the Smallwood Dam were notified overnight about the rising water levels.

Property owners are being asked to keep a close eye on their property and take necessary steps to safeguard themselves and their property, the FLTF said.

Workers moved equipment and raised the temporary bridge at the Sanford Dam because of the high water levels. The Sanford Village Park is also experiencing high water levels.

FLTF said it will monitor rainfall and water levels and will inform the community if any action is necessary. The Midland County Emergency Management Coordinator and Gladwin County Emergency Manager are also monitoring the situation, FLTF stated.

