Advertisement

Heavy rainfall causing higher water levels in Midland, Gladwin Co. lakes

This is a photo of a body of water. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
This is a photo of a body of water. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Recent heavy rainfall is causing higher water levels for lakes in Midland and Gladwin counties.

The Four Lakes Task Force (FLTF) said the water is expected to continue to rise throughout the day. Residents in the area of Radvo Drive directly below the Smallwood Dam were notified overnight about the rising water levels.

Property owners are being asked to keep a close eye on their property and take necessary steps to safeguard themselves and their property, the FLTF said.

Workers moved equipment and raised the temporary bridge at the Sanford Dam because of the high water levels. The Sanford Village Park is also experiencing high water levels.

FLTF said it will monitor rainfall and water levels and will inform the community if any action is necessary. The Midland County Emergency Management Coordinator and Gladwin County Emergency Manager are also monitoring the situation, FLTF stated.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - The University of Michigan football stadium is shown in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Aug....
U. of Michigan settles sex-abuse lawsuit brought by students
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Police: Flint mother arrested after 4-year-old accidentally shot with unsecured pistol
Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of bringing a gun to school in November and using it to kill...
Suspect of Oxford school shooting to remain in Oakland Co. Jail
Meteorologist John Gross is giving a few safety tipping about flooding for Severe Weather...
Severe Weather Awareness Week - Flood Safety