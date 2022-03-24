Hemlock schools named Innovative District of the Year

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WNEM)- A local school district is in the spotlight for its innovative education.

This week, Hemlock Public Schools was named the Innovative District of the Year.

“Innovation is part of our DNA. Our actual mission and vision is to innovate, collaborate and educate a community of learners,” Hemlock Public Schools Superintendent Donald Killingbeck said.

The Michigan Association for Computer Users in Learning awarded Hemlock Public Schools the Innovative District of the Year.

Hemlock High School sophomore Anna Rodriguez said she is not surprised.

“Our school has definitely grown technology wise and just like we’ve come up with new methods of improving life for daily life for students and for teachers. And I think I think it definitely fits us,” Rodriguez said.

The award recognizes a district that models the use of technology to support learning within the school or greater community. Hemlock’s transition to online learning during the pandemic made it possible for teachers and students to stay on track.

“It’s truly a reflection on our hardworking, dedicated teachers in their willingness to embrace change and lean into what it takes to service students and families today,” Killingbeck said.

The district was also recognized for the construction of the Lockwood Stem Center.

A state-of-the-art facility offers students hands-on learning from professionals like engineers, computer scientists, and graphic designers.

The Hemlock Public School District is not only bringing innovation to its 1,200 students, but it is also opening up its doors to its Lockwood Stem Center to neighboring schools and districts.

“I just think it’s so cool that you can have a shared experience with a bunch of people to come together and create one big thing that you can all enjoy,” Rodriguez said.

Hemlock High School’s robotics team will be putting its innovation to the test this weekend as they compete in the regional first robotics competition in Midland.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.