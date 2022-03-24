Kildee announces new legislation to lower gas prices, bolster energy independence

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Congressman Dan Kildee announced new legislation to lower gas prices and strengthen the country’s energy independence.

The bipartisan Year-Round Fuel Choice Act of 2021 would permit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to allow for the year-round sale of E15.

Under current law, the sale of E10, 10 percent ethanol, a renewable fuel made largely from corn, and 90 percent gasoline, is permitted year-round while E15, 15 percent ethanol and 86 percent gasoline, cannot be sold in the summer months.

The EPA removed this restriction on E15 in 2019, but a lawsuit from an oil refining group prevented the EPA from implementing this regulatory change, Kildee stated. The proposed legislation would allow E15 to be sold year-round.

“By allowing the year-round sale of E15 fuel, made from mid-Michigan-grown corn, we will lower gas prices for Michiganders and enhance our energy independence,” Kildee said. “I am proud to introduce this legislation, and I will continue working to lower gas prices for mid-Michigan families, seniors and small businesses.”

Saginaw County is Michigan’s largest corn producing county. According to Michigan State University, Saginaw County is home to 1,318 farms that collectively deliver more than $243 million in agricultural each year.

“Ethanol is an energy solution that is available right now to help us reduce emissions and invest in Michigan’s farmers and rural economies,” said Don Morse, President of the Saginaw County chapter of the Michigan Corn Growers Association. “E15 is approved to be used in all cars built in 2001 or later—but without Congressional action, consumers will lose access to this fuel on June 1. We hope that the rest of Congress will follow Congressman Kildee’s lead and pass this bill as soon as possible.”

In February, Kildee introduced the Gas Prices Relief Act which would suspend the federal gas tax through the end of the year. Based on data from the Federal Highway Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency, suspending the federal gas tax would save drivers hundreds of millions of dollars.

