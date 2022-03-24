Advertisement

Mackinac Bridge closes to traffic due to icy conditions

The Mackinac Bridge is closed to all traffic due to icy conditions.
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mackinac Bridge is closed to all traffic due to icy conditions.

Drivers are asked to reduce their speed to 20 mph as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop. Bridge personnel are stationed at both sides of the bridge to give instructions.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring conditions and when they improve, the bridge will reopen for traffic. Drivers can tune into AM radio 530 or 1610 for updates.

