More showers Thursday, snow chances return tonight

SAGINAW, MI. (WNEM) - After a rainy Wednesday, we’re looking at more shower chances going throughout your Thursday.

Some cooler temperatures over the next few days will open the door to some snow shower chances going into the weekend.

We’re also looking at a colder pattern for the weekend into next week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight (Thursday)

Expect more scattered showers going throughout the morning and afternoon. Areas north of the Bay will still hold onto the chance for a wintry mix this early AM, so some minor frozen accumulations won’t be out of the question.

Overall, showers are expected to stay on the lighter side and more scattered and not as widespread as Wednesday. Anticipate some more periods of dry time. If you experience a break from the rain today, expect mostly cloudy skies.

Highs later this afternoon will reach back into the 40s. Winds will stay breezy from the SW around 10-15 mph. Gusts near 20 mph possible.

Some colder air will begin to move in from the NW by the later evening and overnight tonight. This will likely changeover any precipitation from rain to snow showers into early Friday morning. A dusting at worst, we’re not expecting any major accumulations.

Lows tonight will drop back into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Friday & Weekend Outlook

There could be a few lingering early AM rain/snow showers. Most of the daytime hours are looking dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Highs Friday will reach back into the 40s.

Our next clipper system will arrive Friday evening into Saturday giving us the chance for a few snow showers. There could be some minor snowfall accumulations by Saturday evening. 1″ or less looks good right now.

Sunday could have a few lingering snow showers early on. Most of Sunday is trending drier with variably cloudy skies. Highs Sunday will be colder, only near 30. Overnight Sunday into Monday is expected to be out coldest night in the next week, back in the teens..

