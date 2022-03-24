Rain winds down tonight, another round Friday night & Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although some areas have gotten a nice break most of the day, rain is picking back up again this evening and will continue through the first half of the night.

Although rain is the last thing many want to see tonight, we are finally on the tail end of this system and it should pull away from us late tonight. Thankfully, the remaining amount of rain is expected to be on the lighter side through Friday morning, which is great news for areas experiencing standing water.

For information on various Flood Alerts, head to our weather alerts page.

This Evening & Overnight

Regardless of what you’re doing, if you’re headed out this evening and plan to be out awhile, the umbrella or the rain breaker will be a necessary part of your arsenal. The coverage of rain is expected to expand over the area once again, despite the slow start much of the day. Additional rainfall amounts tonight are expected to run between 0.10 to 0.25″.

Rain is possible early this evening, with snow mixing in later. No significant accumulation is expected. (WNEM)

Temperatures are a mix of 30s and 40s right now, and more 30s will pop up through the evening thanks to a westerly wind shift and cooler air moving in behind this system. This will allow a mix of rain and snow, or a complete change to snow in areas that are still seeing rain late tonight.

Overnight lows into Friday morning. Watch for icy areas in any spots that fall below freezing. (WNEM)

Significant accumulation is not expected with any snow, with above freezing temperatures overnight and warm ground limiting that potential. Some of our coldest northern areas, could see a slushy coating but not much. Lows tonight will mostly be in the lower to middle 30s.

Friday & Saturday

Spotty areas of nuisance drizzle and flurries could linger Friday morning, but overall, more of the day appears to be spent on the drier side than wet side.

Highs on Friday should still manage to climb into the 40s, with a westerly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting between 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Another disturbance moves in later Friday evening around 7-8 PM, bringing another round of showers to the area. This could begin as rain or a rain and snow mix before transitioning to just snow showers late Friday night and early Saturday.

Another disturbance moves in late Friday, bringing another round of rain and snow Friday evening. (WNEM)

Accumulations are possible by Saturday morning, but should remain minor (perhaps up to an inch or so). They’ll also be sporadic, so not everyone will see accumulation.

Highs on Saturday will be cooler, with a mix of 30s and 40s. Wind chills will be much cooler, thanks to a northwesterly wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 30 miles per hour.

Snow showers should wind down into the second half of the day, with dry weather expected to take over Saturday night into the second half of the weekend.

