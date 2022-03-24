Retired businesswoman announces campaign to unseat Representative Dan Kildee

Mich. (WNEM)- Retired businesswoman and Genesee County resident Candice Miller has announced she is running as a republican against Representative Dan Kildee, a democrat, for Michigan’s new 8th Congressional District.

“When I grew up, we said a prayer, pledged allegiance, and honored our freedom,” Miller said. “Today, under the Biden-Kildee agenda, our future generation is taught to hate America, our freedoms are being threatened, and Washington wants to control everything we do. As a mom, grandma, and everyday citizen, I’ve had enough. I’m running for Congress to make sure Washington reflects the 8th District’s values.”

Miller said she worked for her family’s petroleum business that was started in the 1960s.

Kildee currently represents the 5th Congressional District, but he will be running in the 8th District after the maps were redrawn.

Miller believes the Kildee family name has been recycled in politics for too long.

“It’s been nearly five decades,” Miller said. “I’m not a politician, and I don’t pretend to know everything, but I will cast my vote in Washington for the best interests of the American people. Kildee has shown himself to be nothing more than a vote for Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden.”

She’s campaigning on stopping government mandates, improving infrastructure, securing borders and giving every resident a chance at the American dream.

Miller is also focused on education.

“Our educators should be teaching our students how to think, not what to think,” Miller said. “All while ensuring parental rights. I’ve had enough of the extreme left control, and I feel the need to speak for the majority of the American people with common sense. It is time for the politicians to get out of the way and let the people run our country.”

