State Legislature approves over $4B infrastructure repair plan

Mich. (WNEM)- The Michigan House and Senate approved a $4.8 billion supplemental budget bill Wednesday to help fix multiple infrastructure priorities.

The plan includes funds for safe drinking water, park development, affordable housing, road repairs, more broadband access, and dam safety and repairs.

Speaker of the house Jason Wentworth has made dam safety a priority in mid-Michigan. House Republicans introduced a $500 million dam repair and replacement plan in 2021.

“What happened to the people who live in this area can never happen again,” Wentworth said. “We need to secure these aging dams and replace the critical infrastructure that is crumbling right in our own backyards before anyone else has to experience the struggle and loss our friends and neighbors have seen. This plan will fix the dams, protect local families and their homes, and finally give everyone here some long overdue peace of mind.”

Wentworth represents Gladwin County, where the Edenville Dam failure started.

Resident impacted by recent flooding from dam failures can contact their local government to learn about when the $60 million will become available to be dispersed.

