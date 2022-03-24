Suspect of Oxford school shooting to remain in Oakland Co. Jail

PONTIAC, Mich. (WNEM) - The accused Oxford High School shooter will remain at the Oakland County Jail while he waits for his trial to begin.

A review hearing was held on Thursday, March 24 by Judge Kwamé L. Rowe in Oakland County’s 6th Judicial Circuit Court.

Every 30 days, the court must review if 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, the suspect accused of killing four of his classmates and injuring seven others at Oxford High School, will remain at the county jail or be moved to a juvenile detention center.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office sent a memorandum of law to the court to secure an educational program for Crumbley. This is to comply with state law to continue Crumbley’s education because he is a minor. Judge Rowe found the parties are working to resolve that issue.

Crumbley is being charged as an adult and faces 24 charges including terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Judge Cheryl A. Matthews appointed an independent counsel for the parents during a pretrial hearing on March 22.

The two will be back in court for a pretrial hearing on April 19 at 10 a.m.

