Another round of rain showers, followed by snow late tonight & Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been dry most of the day around Mid-Michigan, but our break from wet weather will be short lived. Our next system is already knocking on the door this evening.

As you head out for Friday evening plans, be prepared for some showers. Those should be primarily rain showers early this evening, before snow takes over gradually as temperatures cool off tonight. Some areas will continue to see snow into Saturday as we start the weekend.

This Evening & Overnight

Rain showers are moving in from West Michigan and should arrive in our western zones near US-127 around 6-8 PM and move eastward through the night. With temperatures still in the 40s for many, these will start as rain initially and shouldn’t cause any major disruption to early Friday evening plans.

Track any rain with our Interactive Radar.

As temperatures fall toward overnight lows in the upper 20s and 30s, rain will gradually mix with, and then changeover to snow into the late evening and overnight hours. Wind chills will be even colder, with a west northwest wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour overnight.

While pavement temperatures should factor in a bit and keep most of the snow on grassy surfaces, slick spots will still be possible if snow comes down heavy enough, or on elevated road surfaces like bridges, entrance ramps, etc. As always, drive to conditions.

Saturday

Rain changes to snow late tonight and continues into Saturday morning. Minor, slushy accumulations are possible. Mainly on grassy and elevated areas. (WNEM)

Snow will continue on Saturday, with the highest chance during the morning hours. Snow showers will be possible in the afternoon, but the coverage is expected to be much more isolated and likely confined to lake-effect areas (Thumb, northwest areas).

Accumulation is possible from late Friday night through early Saturday, primarily on grassy and elevated surfaces. Areas around I-75 and eastward into the Thumb have the best chance to pick up around an inch or two, isolated areas of 3″. Outside of this area, snowfall totals will generally be less than 1″.

Slushy accumulations are possible into Saturday morning. (WNEM)

With highs expected to warm up into the middle 30s to near 40, plus our stronger March sun angle, some of that snow will melt through the day. A breezy northwest wind gusting to near 30 miles per hour, will keep wind chills much colder.

Most areas will be dry for Saturday evening plans, outside of any lingering lake-effect snow. Overnight lows will fall into the chilly teens for Sunday morning, with wind chills even colder.

Sunday

Dry weather takes over on Sunday, with a chance to break a few holes in the clouds. The catch is, any sunshine on Sunday will be deceiving as we won’t warm up much. Any lingering lake-effect snow should come to an end.

High temperatures will be well below average on Sunday, with many stuck below freezing. (WNEM)

Highs on Sunday will likely be stuck below freezing through the day and that blustery northwest wind will continue, around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 30 miles per hour. Wind chills will feel more like the teens, possibly single digits.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.