Advertisement

Aspirin improves survival rate for patients hospitalized with COVID, study finds

Aspirin improves survival for COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital, according to a recent...
Aspirin improves survival for COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital, according to a recent study.(WNDU)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A recent study found that patients who took aspirin when they were first hospitalized for COVID-19 lowered their odds of dying in the hospital.

The study was published this week in the medical journal JAMA Network Open and suggested that survival rates improved for patients who had moderate COVID symptoms and took aspirin during their first day in the hospital.

Researchers found that the results were strongest for patients over the age of 60 and for those with two or more diseases at the same time.

The study looked at data from more than 112,000 COVID patients hospitalized with moderate symptoms from January 2020 to September 2021.

According to the study, patients given aspirin on their first day in the hospital were nearly 14% less likely to die in the hospital.

And patients who took aspirin were nearly 30% less likely to suffer a pulmonary embolism.

Researchers said while effective vaccines are available in wealthy nations, COVID continues to cause more than 65,000 deaths a week worldwide. These findings highlight the need for accessible, inexpensive therapies for those who remain unvaccinated.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Migdelia Guadalupe
Great-grandmother charged in deadly dog attack on baby
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Undersheriff: 2 dead, 2 injured in Kochville Twp. crash
The Orlando Free Fall ride at Icon Park is closed after a teen fell to his death on Thursday...
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Utah bans transgender athletes in girls sports despite veto
Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested and faces second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
Father arrested for killing son’s accused murderer, police say