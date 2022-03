EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM)- The Grand Blanc boys’ basketball team beat Belleville 61 to 40 to play in the state championship game.

The game was played Friday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Grand Blanc will face Warren De La Salle Collegiate on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. for the state championship.

