Mackinac Bridge closed due to falling ice

The Mackinac Bridge closed again Friday morning due to falling ice.
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mackinac Bridge closed again Friday morning due to falling ice.

Falling ice can be very dangerous, the Mackinac Bridge Authority said. The Michigan Department of Transportation shared a photo of a vehicle with a broken windshield that was struck by falling ice in 2019.

Currently, there is no timeline of when the bridge will reopen. The Mackinac Bridge Authority will monitor conditions.

Drivers are asked to avoid the bridge area to allow maintenance vehicles to operate. The bridge was closed to traffic Thursday as well due to icy conditions.

