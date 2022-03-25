Advertisement

Man convicted of Karen King murder resentenced to life in prison

Karen King
Karen King(File photo)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A resentencing decision was made Friday for a man imprisoned for his role in the murder of Karen King.

King was an 18-year-old college student who was kidnapped, raped, and tortured while she was back home in Saginaw during holiday break in 1997.

Shytour Williams, 40, was one of the two men convicted in her death. He was resentenced on March 25, 2022 to another life sentence without parole.

Williams was 15 when he and his cousin committed the crime. Both received life without parole. Because Williams was a juvenile at the time, his sentence was able to be reconsidered.

