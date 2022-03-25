Michigan communities to receive $42.2M through marijuana fund

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Treasury announced more than $42.2 million will be distributed among 163 municipalities and counties as part of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act.

Next week, 62 cities, 15 villages, 33 townships and 53 counties will benefit from the Marijuana Regulation Fund. This means each eligible municipality and county will receive more than $56,400 for every licensed retail store and microbusiness in its jurisdiction.

“The Michigan Department of Treasury will distribute these dollars as soon as practical to eligible local units of government,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “The doubling of this year’s payment amounts will have a larger impact on local government budgets.”

Revenue was collected from 374 licensees among the state’s cities, villages and townships during the 2021 fiscal year. Some municipalities have more than one licensed retail store and microbusiness.

For the 2021 fiscal year, more than $111 million was collected from the 10 percent adult-use marijuana excise tax. In total, there was $172 million available for distribution from the fund.

Aside from the funds that municipalities and counties will receive, $49.3 million was sent to the School Aid Fund for K-12 education and another $49.3 million to the Michigan Transportation Fund.

In total, more than $1.1 billion in adult-use marijuana sales was reported for the 2021 fiscal year.

“It’s rewarding to see that the agency’s balanced regulatory approach is effectively protecting consumers while still allowing Michigan businesses to grow and thrive,” MRA Executive Director Andrew Brisbo said. “The funding provided directly to local governments – and the thousands of jobs created across the state – show that Michigan is leading the way in the cannabis industry.”

