More clouds Friday, colder pattern returns for the weekend

SAGINAW, MI. (WNEM) - After several days of rain, we expect to catch a brief break from the precipitation Friday.

Temperatures will be dipping lower this weekend compared to last weekend.

We also could be talking about some snow chances for the weekend.

Weather Alerts

Several Mid-Michigan rivers are running higher than normal; causing several flood warnings to be issued.

Remember to avoid walking or driving through any flood waters.

Today & Tonight (Friday)

We’re looking at mostly cloudy skies for a good majority of today. We could have a few breaks in the clouds at best. Some flurries or pockets of drizzle can’t be ruled out going throughout the day.

Highs later this afternoon will reach back into the 40s. Winds from the west around 5-15 mph, gusting near 20 mph.

Another clipper system will arrive as early as this evening into the overnight hours providing better chances for rain/snow showers.

Low tonight drop back near 30.

Weekend Outlook

Another taste of winter returns for the weekend with better chance for some snow showers Saturday. Some lake enhancement with a NW wind could help promote better coverage of some snow showers in localized areas.

Areas the usually receive lake effect snow like the Thumb and NW of the Tri-Cities will stand this best chance with a few inches possible by Saturday night. The rest of the region is looking at 1″ or less at best.

Sunday could have a few lingering snow showers for the morning. Some sunshine will be on the table for the second half of the day.

Highs Saturday only look to reach into the 30s near 40. For Sunday, some areas may be stuck in the 20s near 30.

