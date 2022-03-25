Advertisement

Police arrest man wanted for double homicide

Ronald Dendy Jr.
Ronald Dendy Jr.(Crime Stoppers)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A man wanted on several charges, including a double homicide, has been arrested.

Crime Stoppers announced the arrest of 29-year-old Ronald Dendy Jr. on March 25.

Dendy was wanted on two counts of first-degree homicide, assault with intent to murder, four counts of felony firearm, and firearm possession by a felon.

The charges stem from a double homicide that happened in Flint about 1:35 a.m. on Dec. 26. It happened at the intersection of 12th Street and Fenton Road where a holiday party was taking place, Flint Police said.

