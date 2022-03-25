Advertisement

Police investigating crash into apartment complex

By James Paxson
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash where one of the vehicles crashed into an apartment complex.

It happened about 1:10 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of Jerome Street and W. Buttles Street. One of the vehicles crashed into the Pathfinder Commons Apartment Complex, police said.

The at-fault driver suffered a medical emergency and was taken to MyMichigan Medical Center for further treatment, Midland Police said.

Police say the medical emergency is not life-threatening.

The residents inside of the apartment complex building that was hit have been evacuated for safety reasons. The building is now structurally unsound, according to police.

There were no reported injuries from the crash, which remains under investigation.

