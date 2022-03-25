Police searching for suspects in deadly Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities are searching for suspects following a deadly shooting in the city of Flint.

The Flint Police Department and Michigan State Police Major Case Unit (MCU) responded to a shooting at the intersection of Avenue A and E. Baker Street about 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, March 24.

According to the preliminary investigation, Lequavis Marguan Williams, 31, from Flint, was shot while in the passenger seat of a vehicle that stopped at the intersection.

Williams died at a local hospital despite life-saving efforts, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The suspects fled the scene and authorities are still searching for them. Anyone with more information on this crime or the whereabouts of the suspects are asked to call the Flint MCU at 810-237-6900. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

