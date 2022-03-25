Saginaw church joins global effort to consecrate Russia, Ukraine

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw church joined a global effort in response to the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine.

On Friday, Pope Francis - joined by bishops all over the world - consecrated Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, the Feast of the Annunciation.

Across the globe, they read the act of consecration, including in mid-Michigan at the Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption.

“We ask that this open love through Mary today be poured out upon the broken and the fallen world in Ukraine and in Russia as we now consecrate these two countries to the Immaculate Heart of Mary,” Bishop Robert Gruss said.

The pope calls this display a gesture from the church to invoke an end to the violence and suffering of innocent people. He also calls for people to continue to pray for peace.

