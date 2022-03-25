Advertisement

Saginaw church joins global effort to consecrate Russia, Ukraine

The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw held a mass and act of consecration of Russia and Ukraine.
The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw held a mass and act of consecration of Russia and Ukraine.(Catholic Diocese of Saginaw)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw church joined a global effort in response to the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine.

On Friday, Pope Francis - joined by bishops all over the world - consecrated Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, the Feast of the Annunciation.

Across the globe, they read the act of consecration, including in mid-Michigan at the Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption.

“We ask that this open love through Mary today be poured out upon the broken and the fallen world in Ukraine and in Russia as we now consecrate these two countries to the Immaculate Heart of Mary,” Bishop Robert Gruss said.

The pope calls this display a gesture from the church to invoke an end to the violence and suffering of innocent people. He also calls for people to continue to pray for peace.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Undersheriff: 2 dead, 2 injured in Kochville Twp. crash
Karen King
Man convicted of Karen King murder resentenced to life in prison
generic graphic
Police investigating crash into apartment complex
Bay County's Habitat for Humanity teamed up with the Bay Veterans Foundation to help repair a...
Volunteers repair veteran’s home damaged by renters