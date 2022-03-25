Saginaw Future holds 30th annual awards luncheon

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM)- Organizations focusing on economic and job growth in Saginaw County received honors Friday.

Saginaw Future held its 30th annual awards luncheon in person at the Horizons Conference Center for the first time since the pandemic started. 38 projects were recognized for bringing more than $278 million in investments to Saginaw County in 2021.

Saginaw Future was founded in 1992 to energize new investment in the region.

“We’ve been here for 30 years and our mission was to diversify the economy and have a single vision for economic development. We have had over $8 billion in investments and we’re certainly diverse in Saginaw County,” Saginaw Future President Joann Crary said.

Crary was also honored at the event for her service to the organization for the last 30 years.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.