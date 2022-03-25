Undersheriff: 2 dead, 2 injured in Kochville Twp. crash

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM)- Two people are dead and two others were injured in a crash in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township on Friday.

Saginaw County Sheriff deputies were sent to the 6300 block of Bay Road for a two-vehicle injury crash about 12:34 a.m. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies discovered the two vehicles involved were a Mercedes Benz and a Ford Escape SUV.

Micaela Hernandez, 32, of Saginaw, was identified as the driver of the Ford. Breonna Graham, 27, also from Saginaw, was the front seat passenger. They were both taken to Covenant Hospital where they were pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

India Mosley-Simpson, 20, from Saginaw, was in the backseat of the Ford. She was transported to Covenant with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 23-year-old Bay City man, was transported to Covenant with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

